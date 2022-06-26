Heat

Summer Heat Has Arrived. Here Are Some Things to Remember With High Temps

As high temperatures are expected to sweep across Southern California, here are a few tips to remember to keep you safe.

By Chelsea Hylton and Shanna Mendiola

NBC Universal, Inc.

The summer sizzle is in full swing, with temperatures over the next few days reaching the 90s. Some parts of Southern California could even see triple digits.

These high temperatures increase the chances of heat related illnesses.

When it comes to heat safety it's important to remember vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Those are populations that can be affected severely during high temperatures.

The National Weather Service reports that heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the country.

With this in mind, heat can lead to multiple other health related issues that can be very harmful.

As much as possible people are encouraged to remain indoors with air conditioning and avoid long periods of sun exposure outside.

If you do happen to be outside, it is important to stay hydrated and refrain from engaging in strenuous physical activity.

It can also help to wear light and loose-fitting clothing, instead of dark colors.

Heat Wave Jun 29, 2021

What to Eat and Drink in a Heat Wave — and What to Skip

high temperatures Apr 6

Spring Scorcher: Here’s How to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

Let's not forget about our furry friends.

If you have any pets, it is important to monitor them and keep them in cool and shaded areas.

Dropping a few ice cubes into their water bowl can also help keep them cool and hydrated.

This article tagged under:

HeatweatherHeat WaveNational Weather Service
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us