Summer-like temperatures to hit SoCal this week

A strong ridge of high pressure is moving into the region, bringing well above-average temperatures throughout the week.

A prolonged heat wave will take hold starting Monday, pushing highs into the triple digits in some inland areas by the middle of the week.

The hottest days are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday, with inland areas expected to reach 95–103°F.

Overnight temperatures will also remain unusually warm, and heat advisories may be issued.

A cooling trend is expected to begin Friday, as the marine layer gradually returns. This will help bring temperatures closer to seasonal averages by the weekend, along with an increase in the marine layer.

“Next week is going to be a hot one and lasting at least two days longer than the previous heat wave,” the NWS stated.

Temperatures across most areas are forecast to climb another 5 to 10 degrees by Monday afternoon. The western San Fernando Valley could near 90 degrees, up to 15 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Starting Tuesday, highs are expected to mirror the September-October heat waves, reaching the low 100s in the warmest valleys, the low 90s in downtown Los Angeles and the 80s in most other areas away from the coast, according to forecasters.

The conditions could warrant another round of heat advisories for the coastal valleys and possibly even parts of the interior coastal plain, according to the NWS.

Onshore flow is expected to return Thursday, bringing a gradual cooling trend heading into next weekend.