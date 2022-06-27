Summer Vacation

Summer Weekend Getaways in SoCal

 As summer traveling begins, the options of weekend getaways are endless.   

By Lesley Rodriguez

Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego, as seen on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

On a budget this summer but still want to get away? Here are some suggestions for weekend getaway destinations  all over Southern California. 

Visit the hilly seaside community in San Diego, La Jolla

Sunny La Jolla cove beach in San Diego, California
Sunny La Jolla cove beach in San Diego, California

Popular Activities include: 

  • Snorkel with leopard sharks
  • Learn to surf
  • Paddleboarding 
  • Take a tour of the USS midway aircraft museum 
  • Paragliding at Torrey Pines Gilderport 

Camp out in the national park, Joshua Tree

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Joshua trees and other desert plants grow in Joshua Tree National Park on July 22, 2021 near Twentynine Palms, California. The park is among California's most popular tourist destinations.

Activities include: 

  • Hiking 
  • Camping 
  • Rock climbing 
  • Horseback riding 
  • Stargazing 

Swim in the rocky island, Catalina Island 

BackyardProduction

Popular attractions include: 

  • Zip line eco tour 
  • Take a deep dive into the ocean with Sub expedition tour  
  • Walk the Catalina trail to see the wildlife  
  • Glass bottom voyage to see underwater ecosystem

Visit the “Danish Capital of America”, Solvang 

Marvelia Alpizar

Tourist attractions include:  

  • Partake in a grape stomp 
  • Cycle around the city  
  • Indulge yourself in Danish bakeries and restaurants 
  • Take a wine tasting tour

Indulge in the wine country, Temecula

Temecula Life
Akash Winery in Temecula, CA

Tasteful activities include: 

  • Wine tasting
  • Hot air ballooning 
  • Olive oil company tour 

Stroll around the resort city, Coronado island 

Shishir Mishra

Take part in the rich history with these tours: 

  • Take a spooky haunted happenings tour 
  • Transport yourself back in time with a old town trolley tour 
  • Move your feet with a Coronado walking tour

Bathe in the coastal city, Santa Barbra  

Flickr: famoussd
The Coastal Starlight will drop you off at the Santa Barbara Train Station right on State Street, smack dab in the middle of the shopping hustle and bustle.

Must do activities are: 

  • Soak yourself at Butterfly beach 
  • Smell the flowers at the Botanic garden 
  • Whale watching 
  • Sailing 
  • Look at dolphins up close at a dolphin tour 

Unplug and escape into the lake resort, Big bear 

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Comet NEOWISE, also known as 'C/2020 F3', is visible above Big Bear Lake after sunset on July 19, 2020 in Big Bear Lake, California. The comet is currently visible after sunset in the Northern Hemisphere and will have its closest encounter with Earth on July 23 when it will be around 64 million miles away.

The best family activities include:

  • Take a dip at pleasure point 
  • Challenge yourself with a rope course
  • Have the whole family strike gold 
  • Visit the ghost town 
  • Go fishing on the lake

