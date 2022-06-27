Summer Weekend Getaways in SoCal

On a budget this summer but still want to get away? Here are some suggestions for weekend getaway destinations all over Southern California.
Visit the hilly seaside community in San Diego, La Jolla
Popular Activities include:
- Snorkel with leopard sharks
- Learn to surf
- Paddleboarding
- Take a tour of the USS midway aircraft museum
- Paragliding at Torrey Pines Gilderport
Camp out in the national park, Joshua Tree
Activities include:
- Hiking
- Camping
- Rock climbing
- Horseback riding
- Stargazing
Swim in the rocky island, Catalina Island
Popular attractions include:
- Zip line eco tour
- Take a deep dive into the ocean with Sub expedition tour
- Walk the Catalina trail to see the wildlife
- Glass bottom voyage to see underwater ecosystem
Visit the “Danish Capital of America”, Solvang
Tourist attractions include:
- Partake in a grape stomp
- Cycle around the city
- Indulge yourself in Danish bakeries and restaurants
- Take a wine tasting tour
Indulge in the wine country, Temecula
Tasteful activities include:
- Wine tasting
- Hot air ballooning
- Olive oil company tour
Stroll around the resort city, Coronado island
Take part in the rich history with these tours:
- Take a spooky haunted happenings tour
- Transport yourself back in time with a old town trolley tour
- Move your feet with a Coronado walking tour
Bathe in the coastal city, Santa Barbra
Must do activities are:
- Soak yourself at Butterfly beach
- Smell the flowers at the Botanic garden
- Whale watching
- Sailing
- Look at dolphins up close at a dolphin tour
Unplug and escape into the lake resort, Big bear
The best family activities include:
- Take a dip at pleasure point
- Challenge yourself with a rope course
- Have the whole family strike gold
- Visit the ghost town
- Go fishing on the lake