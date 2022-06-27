Summer Weekend Getaways in SoCal

On a budget this summer but still want to get away? Here are some suggestions for weekend getaway destinations all over Southern California.

Visit the hilly seaside community in San Diego, La Jolla

Popular Activities include:

Snorkel with leopard sharks

Learn to surf

Paddleboarding

Take a tour of the USS midway aircraft museum

Paragliding at Torrey Pines Gilderport

Camp out in the national park, Joshua Tree

Activities include:

Hiking

Camping

Rock climbing

Horseback riding

Stargazing

Swim in the rocky island, Catalina Island

Popular attractions include:

Zip line eco tour

Take a deep dive into the ocean with Sub expedition tour

Walk the Catalina trail to see the wildlife

Glass bottom voyage to see underwater ecosystem

Visit the “Danish Capital of America”, Solvang

Tourist attractions include:

Partake in a grape stomp

Cycle around the city

Indulge yourself in Danish bakeries and restaurants

Take a wine tasting tour

Indulge in the wine country, Temecula

Tasteful activities include:

Wine tasting

Hot air ballooning

Olive oil company tour

Stroll around the resort city, Coronado island

Take part in the rich history with these tours:

Take a spooky haunted happenings tour

Transport yourself back in time with a old town trolley tour

Move your feet with a Coronado walking tour

Bathe in the coastal city, Santa Barbra

Must do activities are:

Soak yourself at Butterfly beach

Smell the flowers at the Botanic garden

Whale watching

Sailing

Look at dolphins up close at a dolphin tour

Unplug and escape into the lake resort, Big bear

The best family activities include:

Take a dip at pleasure point

Challenge yourself with a rope course

Have the whole family strike gold

Visit the ghost town