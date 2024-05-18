Sun Valley

Sun Valley pharmacy burglarized for the seventh time since October

The owner said she was alerted in her sleep that someone broke into her store.

By Staff Reports

A Sun Valley pharmacy owner is speaking out after burglars were caught stealing mounds of pill bottles from her store.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on Sunland Boulevard.

The owner, Lisa Sargesyan, said she was alerted in her sleep that someone broke into her store. She watched surveillance video of thieves in her store, as police were on the way.

Since October, the store has been hit seven times. It has been robbed 12 times since it first opened.

Sargesyan said unfortunately there's not much more she can do to prevent the robberies but she said she continues to hope for the best.

Sun Valley
