Sunday Morning Car-to-Car Shooting in Manhattan Beach Leads to 2 Arrests

Two people were arrested and two guns recovered Sunday after shots were fired from one car toward another in Manhattan Beach -- though it was not immediately known if anyone was hit in the gunfire, police said.

The shots erupted around 9:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Meadows Avenue, Manhattan Beach Police Sgt. Tim Zins said.

A Manhattan Beach officer witnessed the shooting and followed the suspects' car, and with the help of officers from other unnamed agencies, the vehicle was stopped in the area of Second Street and Redondo Avenue, Zins said.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The second vehicle fled the scene, so it was unknown if anyone was hit in the gunfire. Police were checking with nearby hospitals for gunshot victims, Zins said.

The names and genders of the suspects were not immediately available.

A possible motive for the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Manhattan Beach police at 310-802-5140. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.