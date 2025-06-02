Nature

All grown up! One of the Big Bear eaglets takes first flight

Sunny has finally fledged three months after coming into the world, delighting Big Bear eagle fans.

By Helen Jeong

Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle

After days of spreading her wings, even a mini lift-off for a few seconds, one of the Big Bear bald eaglets has finally flown off the nest.

The takeoff was seen on the footage captured by a Friends of Big Bear Valley nest cam at around 10:46 a.m. Monday.

After sitting on a tree with her sister, Gizmo, Sunny was seen flapping her wings and flying off from the next. 

Sunny has been itching to fledge as she was seen spreading her wings, achieved air for a few seconds last week.

On May 29, Sunny shimmied up to a "balcony" branch and, after a few positional changes and time to savor the breeze, achieved a 3.3-second hover.

Sunny’s sister, Gizmo, has observed her sister practice and fledge as she herself was seen nest-flapping over the last few weeks.

The eaglets’ “fledge window” opened in early May.

