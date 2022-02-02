Super Bowl Parking Plentiful, But It'll Cost You Big Bucks

Parking lots surrounding SoFi Stadium are plentiful, but pricing varies.

Some homeowners in nearby neighborhoods are willing to rent their front lawns for space.

"Give you a better discount than the stadium for sure," quipped one resident.

That price could be determined on game day, but we’re hearing anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

Possibly the most expensive confirmed parking spot in the country Super Bowl weekend is the Midas muffler shop on the corner of South Prairie and Manchester avenues at $629, according the site SpotHero Official Site where you can pre-book your parking.

"We’re always going to open up the parking," said Ben Gerlich, the owner. "We’re right here and it’s convenient for people."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Midas says they don’t know where that $629 price tag is coming from.

They say they’ve pre-booked half of their 27 spots already at $300 a spot.

SpotHero says pricing and availability on the app is set by the parking lot operator and confirmed by SpotHero before the offer is posted.

Perhaps the most economical is to find a parking lot on https://www.parksuperbowl.com/. It’ll cost about $40 to $50 and then $10 for the shuttle to SoFi.