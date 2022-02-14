Super Bowl Repeat? Rams MVP Says Goal is the Same, But Hard Work Lies Ahead

With a Super Bowl victory in hand, the Rams' thoughts will soon turn to next season, and the MVP of Sunday's game said Monday the team's expectations will be the same when players return to the field.

But Cooper Kupp warned that winning another Super Bowl will be a difficult task.

“Certainly you go into every year believing that, understanding though there's so much work that has to be done,” Kupp said in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning when asked if the team can repeat. “So much time, so much effort, so much sacrifice has to go into that. So you certainly go in knowing that that's the goal. But, like I say, we take a one-day-at-a-time mindset. Dominate every single day and hopefully you get presented with the opportunity to go out there and play on Sunday for the world championship.”

He noted that if a player goes into a season not believing the team can win the Super Bowl, “it would be a pretty depressing place to play from.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said all the elements came together for the team this year, and all the players were united by that mutual goal of winning.

“People wanted to win, win a championship, do something special for the other people they love and care about,” he said. “You know, it was such a selfless team. ... I thought this was the most selfless group I've ever been a part of. They played for one another. They trusted each other. And I think they picked each other up through good and bad. And that's what I felt like, you know, made us so special.”