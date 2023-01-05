Universal Studios

Reservations Site Crashes for Passholder Preview of New Super Nintendo World

A temporary network outage affected Pass Member reservations for a preview of the new Super Nintendo World.

By CNS

Princess Peach's Castle inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood annual and season pass holders encountered problems Thursday when they tried to make advance online reservations required for a special preview of the new Super Nintendo World.

In a statement, the park in Universal City said the problems were due to a “temporary network outage."

"We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through a network outage affecting pass member reservations for Super Nintendo World,” the theme park announced on Instagram. “All reservations will begin early next week and previously announced AP preview dates will remain the same.”

Pass holders were urged to check back at noon Friday for updated information.

The advance preview dates are Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 and the attraction opens to everyone Feb. 17. 

The park expansion will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States after the Super Mario Bros.-themed world debuted in Japan in 2021. It is a tech-filled land filled with immersive experiences and all the vibrant color and colorful characters featured in the beloved video game adventures that began in 1985.

Reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World because capacity is limited and based upon space availability throughout the day, the theme park announced.

Images: See Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

