Superheroes, the Avengers Campus Foodie Guide Is Here

You'd probably never want to be turned into a person who is the size of an ant, via incredibly futuristic technology, unless you'd had a satisfying breakfast.

Likewise, you're not going to want to go into a film-ending battle scene with some interdimensional foes without feeling you'd had a filling food experience beforehand.

The Pym Test Kitchen Featuring Impossible Foods, an intriguing eatery set to debut inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in June, understands you and your nosh-ready needs, dear superhero.

Outlandish and offbeat offerings, which rock names like Experiment No. EE10: Pym-ini, fill the menu, while other dishes boast bites that include both small and large elements (fitting for a test kitchen inspired by Professor Hank Pym, the inventor of the Ant-Man suit).

Eager to see some of these otherworldly eats? Disneyland Resort just unveiled several dishes that will be available for purchase in the Anaheim theme park starting on June 4.

But drinks, too, have been revealed, and there are a number of spirited options on the Pym Tasting Lab line-up. The Particle Fizz features hard seltzer and cherry pearls while the Molecular Meltdown has a marshmallow milk stout, vanilla ice cream, and mini marshmallows.

Oh yes: And for sipping your Coca-Cola, there is the Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet.

Buzz by some of the savory and sweet selections below and be sure to alight, like a wasp, on the Foodie Guide site at the official Disney Parks Blog.

12 photos
1/12
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests ages 3 through 9, have the option of several mini-meals. Pictured here, the PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble Your Own Experiment features smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
2/12
Look for the Atomic Fusion Pretzel, a Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
3/12
Craving something breakfast-y? Try the Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast, which is made with baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/12
Experiment No. EE45: Impossible Spoonful is a pasta dish featuring plant-based Impossible large and micro meat-balls, served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/12
The Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls dish is crafted with rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small DASANI water. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/12
The Subatomic Chicken Sandwich features crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/12
Among the weird treats, guests can delight in this Cosmic Cream Orb, a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/12
Guests ages 3 through 9, have the option of several mini-meals including the Teeny Pym-ini, which features a toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/12
Experiment No. EE90: Not So Little Chicken Sandwich features a fried chicken breast with teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw and crispy potato tots. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/12
Sandwich lovers will want to go for the Experiment No. EE10: Pym-ini, a panini on toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and arugula with marinara dipping sauce, which can be served by the slice or as a long, multi-portion sandwich. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/12
Guests can also can eat at Tony Stark's favorite shawarma joint, Shawarma Palace. The New York's Tastiest is a chicken shawarma wrap, garlic spread, and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables. David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
12/12
The eatery also features an Impossible Victory Falafel, a plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap that includes garlic spread, hummus and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

