Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Van Nuys liquor store hit a $62 million jackpot.

One winner was announced for Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing. The winning ticket, sold at Tori Liquor on Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys, matched five numbers plus the Mega number.

Those numbers were 9, 11, 15, 27, 30 and a Mega number of 25. The winner had not come forward as of early Monday afternoon.

The odds of matching five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353.

Two tickets match five numbers in Saturday’s drawing. Those tickets, worth $24,559, were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Atwater and San Ysidro.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a prize.