Jackpot! $14 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in San Bernardino County

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in San Bernardino County is a multimillionaire.

A jackpot winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $14 million was sold in Highland for Saturday’s drawing. The ticket matching the numbers 20-39-12-9-2, and the Mega Ball of 5 was sold at the Highland Ranch service station on Webster Street in the community about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.

The ticket-holder isn’t the only big winner. The service station will receive a $70,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

As of Tuesday morning, the ticket remained unclaimed.

Tickets matching five numbers, but not the Mega number, were sold in Roseville, Bakersfield and Calexico. Those tickets are worth $11,607.

