Riverside County

SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $25 million sold at tobbaco shop in Norco

By Missael Soto

Getty Images/CA Lottery

A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $25 million was sold in Norco, the California Lottery announced Saturday.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 21, 32 and the Mega number was 5.

The single winning ticket was sold at a USA Tobacco store at 2743 Hamner Avenue.

Another ticket, worth $33,650, that guessed the 5 out of 5 numbers was purchased in Agoura at a 76 gas station.

A winner has yet to come forward. The ticket owner has up to one year to claim their prize.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyLotteryCalifornia Lottery
