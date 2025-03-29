Superman ride to close for good at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain is permanently closing its popular but troubled Superman roller coaster, according to a new report out this weekend.

Maintenance issues have long plagued Superman: Escape from Krypton, which has been closed since September.

"Just like other roller coasters within the theme park industry, there's a life cycle with these coasters," Magic Mountain President Jeff Harris said on a video conference call, the OC Register reported. "It's just reached a point in time where we need to make a wise decision on where we really should reinvest funds that improve the guest experience the most. It just doesn't make a lot of sense from a business perspective to put it back into Superman.

"Some of the parts are obsolete. It's really tough to even get parts to keep it alive."

Lex Luther: Drop of Doom, the 400-foot drop-ride attached to the Superman coaster tower, will reopen in April following seasonal maintenance work, according to the report.

Superman: Escape from Krypton opened in 1997 and was once the fastest and tallest coaster in the world.

Harris added that park officials have not yet decided what they will do with the ride's building structure.