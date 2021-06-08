Riverside County

Supervisors Consider Whether to Impose Assessments on Delinquent Trash-Bill Payers

Roughly 4,900 residents in unincorporated communities owe Riverside County's four waste haulers for rubbish pickup and disposal services in 2020, according to the Department of Environmental Health.

By City News Service

trash garbage generic
Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is slated to set a public hearing to consider whether to impose special assessments totaling $2.51 million on thousands of Riverside County residents' property tax bills to collect unpaid trash collection debts.

According to the Department of Environmental Health, roughly 4,900 residents in unincorporated communities owe the county's four waste haulers for rubbish pickup and disposal services in 2020. Amounts in arrears range from just over $100 to -- in one case -- as much as $66,000 per customer, according to the proposed special assessment roll.

Environmental Health Director Keith Jones is requesting a public hearing for the board to approve the assessments, which would be tacked onto delinquent payers' property-tax obligations. The hearing will likely be set for June 29.

"The regular removal of solid waste from residential properties is a basic sanitation practice that protects both the environment and the public," Jones said. "The mandatory collection of solid waste and the payment for the collection is critical."

The hearing would provide residents a platform to argue before the board their cases against assessments, offering specifics about mitigating circumstances, including how the coronavirus shutdowns may have impacted their finances in the last year.

If the supervisors authorize the special assessments, an additional $74-per-parcel charge would be applied to delinquent bills to cover the cost of public noticing and county staff time. According to officials, residents could avoid the supplemental charge by paying their bills in full on or before July 23.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyBoard of Supervisors
