San Francisco

Surveillance Video Shows Man Attacking SF Police Officer in Chinatown

SFPD said the female officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A newly released video shows the moment a man attacked a San Francisco police officer Friday evening in Chinatown.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association posted the surveillance video on their Twitter page on Sunday.

San Francisco Police Department said on Friday night, a female officer confronted the man after he was making threats towards people in the area. That's when the suspect started to attack her.

Bystanders jumped in to help the officer until backup arrived. The man was later arrested by additional officers on scene.

"We’ve seen a rise in violent attacks by homeless individuals, including attacks on police officers," San Francisco POA officials said in a tweet. "We are deeply grateful to these citizens who rushed to our officer’s aide. Our staffing shortage left this officer working alone instead of with a partner."

A man is arrested after police say he attacked and injured a San Francisco officer Friday night at the intersection of Kearny and Commercial, near Portsmouth Square.

The incident just before 7 p.m. Friday night, at the intersection of Kearny and Commercial, near Portsmouth Square.

SFPD said the female officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life -threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case are urged to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."

