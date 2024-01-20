Survivor of Monterey Park mass shooting holds fundraiser at her bakery

As the first year anniversary of the Monterey Park mass shooting approaches, a San Gabriel Valley bakery is hosting a fundraiser in honor of the 11 people who were killed in the senseless violence.

Arcadia Donuts, owned by Shally and Francays Ung, dedicated their sweet treats Saturday in honor of the victims of the shooting. Shally was at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio the night of the tragedy and survived the violence; sadly, her dance partner died that night.

“His name was Yu Kao, but we called him Andy,” Francays said.

For 15 years, Kao hit the dance floor with Shally as his partner. The two were at the Monterey Park dance studio on Jan. 21, 2023, when a gunman entered the hall and opened fire.

In remembrance of their dearly beloved friend, the Ung’s placed a portrait of Kao in a prominent place in their bakery. Shally, who was been dealing emotionally with the aftermath of the tragedy, was initially reluctant but has been speaking to a therapist at the MPK Hope Resiliency Center, which will receive the proceeds of Arcadia Donuts’ fundraiser.

It’s been nearly a year since the tragic Monterey Park shooting cut the lives of nearly a dozen people. Since then, area businesses have been recuperating from the violence’s impact. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Jan. 19, 2024.

“We wanted to do this fundraiser to remember Andy and the other 10 people who passed away,” Francays said. “Andy was a good friend of ours.”

Since the tragedy and since speaking to a mental health professional, Shally has been able to return to her love of dance.

“After we go back to dancing at Lai Lai (Ballroom), you feel better,” Shally said. “After you hear the music, pauses, you want to dance!”

Arcadia Donuts will continue its fundraiser Sunday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.