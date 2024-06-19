Suspect arrested in connection with bus shooting in Baldwin Park

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred during a fight aboard a Foothill Transit bus in Baldwin Park.

Juan Mario Trejo, 32, of West Covina, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Saul Gomez said the suspect was arrested in Los Angeles, near the East Los Angeles area. He credited the arrest to "traditional police work and some technology as well," saying surveillance video from the bus helped investigators identify the suspect and track him down.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday aboard a bus on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Puente Avenue, according to the CHP.

CHP officials said the suspect got into a verbal argument with the bus driver and a passenger. The suspect pulled out a firearm, leading to a physical altercation with another passenger that led to shots being fired, according to the CHP.

One passenger -- reported to be a woman who was not involved in the actual fight -- was struck by gunfire. The bus driver stopped at the Puente Avenue bus stop, where the suspect got off the bus and fled on foot, CHP officials said.

The wounded passenger was taken to Los Angeles County General Medical Center, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, CHP officials said.

According to the CHP, there were 17 people aboard the bus at the time of the shooting.

Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes thanked CHP officers for their work in quickly arresting the suspect.

"There are many issues that are facing our communities, including mental health, homelessness, drug addiction,'' Barnes said. "And unfortunately we see these issues that are affecting our community widely and spill over to our transit system. Safety continues to be our top priority and we will continue to lean in to do everything we can to keep the system as absolutely safe as we possibly can.''