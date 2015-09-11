Suspect Arrested in Fatal OC Pub Stabbing

By Kevin Labeach and Corey Arvin

Deputies arrested a man Friday suspected in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in Laguna Niguel, authorities said.

Craig Tanber, 37, was arrested around 6:15 a.m. at a Westminster Motel 6 in connection with the fatal stabbing of Shayan Mazroei outside of Patsy's Irish Pub on Monday.

Details regarding the arrest were not immediately available.

Authorities said Tanber was a known gang member who also served eight years in prison for beating a man to death in Huntington Beach.

Authorities were searching for Tanber since Monday. Deputies said Tanber fled after stabbing Mazroei around 12:15 a.m. in the upper torso.

Mazroei was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Orange County Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tanber.

