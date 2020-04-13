Century City

Suspect Arrested in Baltimore for Century City Mall Slaying

The men began arguing inside Javier's, a busy restaurant/bar, and went outside, where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired three shots in January.

By Layla Abbas

Los Angeles Police Department

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man outside a restaurant at the Westfield Century City mall in January has been arrested in Baltimore, authorities said.

Brandon Hinton, 26, was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, by FBI Fugitive Task Force agents in March. He was then extradited to Los Angeles to face murder charges, authorities said.

According to multiple reports from the crime scene in January, the men began arguing inside Javier's, a busy restaurant/bar, and went outside, where Hinton allegedly pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

Ryan Deshane Givens died at the hospital after suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the coroner's office.

Hinton was booked on a $4 million murder warrant and will be arraigned this week.

Anyone with information, including possible additional victims, are urged to call Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. 

