LAPD

Suspect arrested in shooting death of ex-girlfriend's puppy

The shooting followed an argument with the dog's owner, police say.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Monday in the shooting death of a puppy after an argument with the dog's owner, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect is accused of holding a pillow over the 4-month-old puppy, placing a gun to the pillow, then shooting the dog, police said. Police took the dog to an animal shelter, where it died after the Jan. 2 shooting.

The dog owner was identified in a Jan. 8 criminal complaint as the suspect's ex-girlfriend. Two spent 9mm caliber shell
casings were recovered from the crime scene, the complaint said.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old David Sumlin. He was arrested at about midnight Monday and being held on $50,000 bond. Details about what led to the arrest were not available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In a news release with a photo of the suspect, police said he told the dog owner, "It's either you or the dog," before firing two rounds into the pillow.

It was not immediately clear whether Sumlin has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.

This article tagged under:

LAPDAnimal cruelty
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us