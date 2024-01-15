Suspect arrested in shooting death of ex-girlfriend's puppy

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Monday in the shooting death of a puppy after an argument with the dog's owner, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect is accused of holding a pillow over the 4-month-old puppy, placing a gun to the pillow, then shooting the dog, police said. Police took the dog to an animal shelter, where it died after the Jan. 2 shooting.

The dog owner was identified in a Jan. 8 criminal complaint as the suspect's ex-girlfriend. Two spent 9mm caliber shell

casings were recovered from the crime scene, the complaint said.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old David Sumlin. He was arrested at about midnight Monday and being held on $50,000 bond. Details about what led to the arrest were not available.

In a news release with a photo of the suspect, police said he told the dog owner, "It's either you or the dog," before firing two rounds into the pillow.

It was not immediately clear whether Sumlin has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.