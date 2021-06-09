Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping of Ex-Girlfriend and Shooting Death of Man in North Hollywood

A man sought in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and the shooting death of a man in North Hollywood was arrested about 100 miles away in Riverside County.

Shane Rayment, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Hemet Police after a reported sighting of a vehicle linked to the suspect. Rayment ditched the pickup he was initially driving after the kidnapping and killing Monday in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Rayment was arrested during a traffic stop, police said.

The kidnapping victim, a 31-year-old woman, was inside the vehicle.

“The victim of the kidnapping,… was discovered in the vehicle, battered and bruised, but alive,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Another man inside the vehicle had no involvement in the crime, police said.

Rayment’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday. Bail was set at $3 million.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

The shooting victim was identified as a 42-year-old man who intervened during a argument between Rayment and his ex-girlfriend. After shooting the man, Rayment forced the kidnapping victim into a pickup and left the scene in North Hollywood, police said.