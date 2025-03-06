Suspect arrested in the killing of art student in Santa Clarita

Authorities arrested a man suspected of murdering an art student who was found dead inside her condo in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told NBC Los Angeles Thursday.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Jack Minh Terry, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 16 near his residence in Garden Grove in connection with the death of Menghan Zhuang.

Terry had been named a person of interest last month when authorities released his picture to the public.

Investigators also said there was security video footage showing Terry leaving Zhuang’s condo on Nandina Lane from a second-story window before her body was discovered.

Zhuang, who also went by her preferred name Emily King, suffered several injuries to her upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was a senior student at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts,) originally from China. She was in the country on a student visa.

CalArts said in a statement that Zhuang was being remembered as a talented artist and beloved classmate.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, classmates and teachers,” the school said.