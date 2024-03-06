Suspect dies in police custody in Fullerton

A man who was taken into custody Wednesday by Fullerton police died at a hospital after being struck in the chest by a "kinetic energy projectile" employed by the officers, authorities said.

Officers were sent to a McDonald's restaurant in the 1300 block of South Brookhurst Road at about 3 a.m. Wednesday "regarding two males that were standing at the front of the doors, possibly under the influence of drugs,'' Fullerton police said in a statement.

The manager of the business was concerned for employees' safety as they began to arrive for work, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived, they contacted a man who was being uncooperative with officers’ commands and then started to swing a belt at them. Officer then used a taser to try to subdue the suspect but was “ineffective.”

"The suspect continued to act erratically and was uncooperative as he refused to comply with officers' commands,'' police said. "Officers then utilized a less lethal kinetic energy projectile and struck the suspect, allowing officers to take him into custody.”

"At this time in the investigation, it is believed the suspect sustained a significant injury to the chest area as a result of the use of the less lethal kinetic energy projectile.

Officers tried to live-saving measure before paramedics arrive. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will conduct an independent investigation of the death.