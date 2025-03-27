Pomona

Suspect DUI driver in Pomona wrong-way crash dies

Law enforcement had identified the wrong-way driver was 24-year-old Rick Rodriguez.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver suspected of driving under the influence and causing a wrong-way crash in Pomona last week died, officials said.

NBC Los Angeles learned 24-year-old Rick Rodriguez also died this week following Saturday's crash.

Law enforcement had initially identified Rodriguez as the driver, saying Pomona resident was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital with minor injuries and then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when the car driven by Rodriguez was traveling east on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in Pomona, according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary findings showed Rodriguez struck a Honda Civic near Reservoir street.

Three people inside the Honda vehicle, a 1-year-old child, his mother and another woman, all died.

Family members identified the victims as 1-year-old Ezra Aziel Espinoza, 29-year-old Jazmin Guadalupe Ramos and 39-year-old Raquel Moreno. 

Both women died at the scene, and the young boy was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. 

He was taken off life support Tuesday after he showed no signs of life, relatives confirmed.

