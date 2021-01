There was reports of a multiple shooting in Boyle Heights Sunday night according to LAPD.

Authorities were called about 8:48 p.m. to 703 N Fickett St. Los Angeles, CA 90033 about a suspect shooting at a group of people and then fleeing the scene, according to LAPD's Hollenbeck division.

The incident left one man fatally wounded and another man and woman were transported to the hospital with injuries, LAPD said.

This is a developing note.