Suspect Goes on Stabbing Spree, Jumps Onto Car and Attempts Carjacking While Man Drives to Work

A man was behind bars and police were conducting an attempted murder investigation following an early morning carjacking attempt that led to multiple people being stabbed and the suspect linked to two additional stabbings, according to a statement released by the San Bernardino Police Department Tuesday.

Eric Anglin, 39, of San Bernardino was arrested following a frightening series of events.

The suspect jumped onto the side of a moving vehicle around 5:51 a.m. and was trying to smash the window while the driver was on his way to work early Monday morning, police said.

The driver managed to call police and his work and explained that someone was trying to carjack him, the SBPD said, as the suspect was armed with a knife and banging on the car windows--threatening to stab him if he didn't give up the vehicle.

Once the driver made it to his work location, multiple co-workers attempted to intervene and two coworkers were stabbed, police said. Some of the coworkers attempted to disarm the suspect using sticks, bats and hammers, but these items seemed to have no impact on the suspect.

As a female employee arrived at the work location, the suspect ran at her vehicle and attempted to carjack her, but she managed to drive away.

Police officers, who responded to the scene in the 1300 block of East Baseline Street around 5:51 a.m., located the suspect, but he ignored their commands--leading to a brief standoff.

Use of a taser, baton, pepper-spray and less-lethal munitions were not effective on the suspect, the SBPD said. However, officers were able to handcuff and detain the suspect after he exhausted himself.

The two stabbing victims were treated at the scene, interviewed and photographed, San Bernardino police said.

While investigating the suspect, officers learned that the same man was involved in a possible stabbing at a motel around 5:45 a.m., prior to the attempted carjacking. Surveillance video showed the suspect tackling and repeatedly stabbing an elderly woman in the parking lot of the motel, police said.

The suspect could be seen running towards the street, where he attempted to carjack a vehicle while being armed with a knife, police said.

Later, a fourth stabbing victim arrived at a local hospital, and police determined that victim was also stabbed by Anglin at the motel in the 1300 block of North E Street, the SBPD said.

Both the stabbing victims were treated at local hospitals, and the elderly woman was in critical condition, police said.

Anglin was on felony probation for attempted robbery the SBPD said. Due to the series of events, the suspect was charged with several counts of attempted murder, attempted carjacking, resisting arrest, criminal threats and probation violation.