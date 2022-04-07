Suspect in Shooting of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Mistakenly Released From Jail, Sources Say

One of three men charged with the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was released from jail in what several law enforcement sources told NBCLA was an administrative mistake.

James Howard Jackson, 18, who was accused in court papers of firing the shots during the theft of Gaga’s dogs in February, 2021, was freed Wednesday after a court appearance, and booking records showed it was because the charges against him were dismissed.

A replacement criminal case should have been filed, the sources said, but the court or jail records were not updated immediately and Jackson was released.

It was not clear why the cases were to be exchanged.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson, along with Jaylin Keyshawn White, 19, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, 27, were charged last year with one count each of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the shooting of Ryan Fischer.

Jackson — the alleged gunman — is also charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, while White is also facing one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Jackson's release happened after five people were initially arrested in the case, and authorities said four of them were gang members.

Two of the pop star's French bulldogs were snatched during the stickup and shooting, and Fischer suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Gaga offered a half-million-dollar reward for the dogs' return and eventually a woman showed up at an LAPD station with the dogs and tried to claim the reward.

The dogs and Gaga were reunited while police continued to investigate, and eventually detectives said they were able to link the woman who claimed the reward with the others.

At the time of the arrests LAPD officials said they did not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs' owner.

"Evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs" and that "was the motivation for the robbery," police said.