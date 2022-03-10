Suspect Identified in Crash That Killed Man and 3-Year-Old Daughter in Apartment

Authorities are asking for help to find a 24-year-old man suspected of being behind the wheel of a pickup when it crashed into a Long Beach apartment, killing a 42-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter inside the home.

Octavio Montano was allegedly driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck northbound on Rose Avenue, near East Artesia Boulevard, about 10 p.m. on March 1 when the truck crashed into an apartment building, killing a man and his young daughter, the Long Beach Police Department said. The truck driver left the scene.

Family and loved ones gather to remember the lives of a father and his 3- year-old daughter killed when a truck plowed into their apartment in Long Beach on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News.

Jose Palacios Gonzalez died at the scene. His daughter Samantha Palacios was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Witnesses said the truck driver appeared to have been at a nearby bar before the crash.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call LBPD Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.