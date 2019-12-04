Suspect Sought in Attack on UCLA Security Guard

A UCLA security guard was injured in an attack in a campus parking structure and the suspect was still at large, officials said Wednesday.

The employee was on patrol about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 27 in parking structure 18, located on Le Conte Avenue near Hilgard Avenue, when the suspect struck him in the head with an unknown object, according to UCLA Police Department Lt. Kevin Kilgore.

"The victim temporarily lost consciousness and the suspect fled in an unknown direction," Kilgore said.

The guard sustained injuries to his head and face, the lieutenant said. The suspect was described as a male of about 6 feet who wore a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Campus police warned students and staff to always be alert and aware of your surroundings and avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect was urged to call campus police detectives at 310-825-1491.