Suspected DUI driver hits, injures two pedestrians in Culver City

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly hitting two pedestrians as they crossed a Culver City intersection, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Culver Boulevard and Irving Place, according to a Culver City Police Department statement.

Arriving officers detained the driver, police said.

The two pedestrians suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and were taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

Officers took the suspect to Culver City Jail to be booked for suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was impounded.