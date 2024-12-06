Los Angeles

Suspected gunman in custody after shooting in Los Angeles' Mid-City area

Two people were taken to a hospital.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was detained Friday morning in connection with a shooting in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a call that came in at 10:13 a.m. about a shooting near Venice and Hauser Boulevards.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The man in custody was only described to be in his mid-20s to early 30s. 

At least two people were taken to a hospital, but the LAPD did not confirm whether they were shot.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed there was a large police presence in the area. 

A handgun was spotted in front a white Hyundai car as investigators gathered evidence.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLAPD
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us