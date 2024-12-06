A man was detained Friday morning in connection with a shooting in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a call that came in at 10:13 a.m. about a shooting near Venice and Hauser Boulevards.

The man in custody was only described to be in his mid-20s to early 30s.

At least two people were taken to a hospital, but the LAPD did not confirm whether they were shot.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed there was a large police presence in the area.

A handgun was spotted in front a white Hyundai car as investigators gathered evidence.