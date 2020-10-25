hit and run

Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver in El Sereno Turns Himself In

The man turned himself in on Saturday and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, as well as outstanding warrants, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

By City News Service

Police Sunday said an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a 75-year- old pedestrian Thursday in El Sereno.

Oscar Suarez, 44, turned himself in at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, as well as outstanding warrants, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The 75-year-old man was struck at 6:50 p.m. Thursday as he was crossing near Bullard and Alhambra avenues, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver got out of his vehicle but then got back in and fled westbound on Alhambra Avenue from Bullard.

His vehicle was described as a 2000-2010 white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with power-washing equipment in the back, Cooper said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a hospital, according to Cooper.

Media reports have identified the man as Guillermo Antonio Cartagena, who reportedly remains in intensive care with severe injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact Detective Juan Campos of Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online. During non-business hours, tipsters can call 323-846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

