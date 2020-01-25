Hyde Park

Suspected Killer Evades Police Barricade in Hyde Park

A SWAT unit was sent to the scene along with police negotiators to try and talk the suspect into peacefully surrendering.

By City News Service

A man was shot to death Saturday in the Hyde Park area and the shooter, believed to have barricaded himself in a nearby apartment building, was gone when police eventually entered, authorities said.

The drama began about 10 a.m. near Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Officer Jader Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Two men had a disagreement and had a shootout,'' said Sgt. Scott Blackman of the LAPD's 77th Street Station. One man was shot in the chest and died at UCLA Westwood Hospital, he said.

Witnesses saw the suspected shooter run into an apartment in the 3400 block of Crenshaw and a SWAT unit surrounded the building, Blackman said.

Police got a warrant and entered the apartment just after 4 p.m., but the man was gone, Blackman said. His identity was not known.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

