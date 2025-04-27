Woodland Hills

Suspicious death investigation underway in Woodland Hills

By Karla Rendon

Police in Woodland Hills are investigating a death deemed suspicious after a man was found dead inside a home Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said first responders were called to a home on the 22000 block of De La Osa Street around 6:45 a.m. There, a 45-year-old man was found dead inside, according to LAPD.

LAPD did not say how the man died.

Witnesses told officers they saw several people enter the home then later run from the area. It’s unclear if their presence was connected to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Valley Bureau Homicide.

Woodland Hills
