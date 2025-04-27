Suspicious death investigation underway in Woodland Hills

Police in Woodland Hills are investigating a death deemed suspicious after a man was found dead inside a home Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said first responders were called to a home on the 22000 block of De La Osa Street around 6:45 a.m. There, a 45-year-old man was found dead inside, according to LAPD.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

LAPD did not say how the man died.

Witnesses told officers they saw several people enter the home then later run from the area. It’s unclear if their presence was connected to the case.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation remains ongoing by the Valley Bureau Homicide.