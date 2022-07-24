LAX

Suspicious Item Found at LAX Caused Traffic Delays and Evacuations

A suspicious item found in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX Sunday morning caused major traffic delays for people going in and out of the airport.

By Chelsea Hylton

A suspicious item was found inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX Sunday morning caused evacuations for passengers near the area.

While airport officials investigated the incident they evacuated passengers near the terminal.

The investigation also caused significant traffic delays for cars going in and out of the airport.

Travelers at the airport went on social media to share just how backed up the delays were.

One woman said that after she was evacuated from the check in area of one of the terminals. She stood outside for 45 minutes.

After about an hour police reopened all terminals and allowed cars to continue to travel normally.

