Suspicious Item Found at LAX Caused Traffic Delays and Evacuations

A suspicious item was found inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX Sunday morning caused evacuations for passengers near the area.

While airport officials investigated the incident they evacuated passengers near the terminal.

😬 So I grabbed a friendly New Yorker & him and I hit the road walking, weaving in and out of traffic for a mile to get to the airport. Angry ass people honking, yelling, not letting us through as if we were in a car trying to cut them off. I hate LA. Always have, always will. pic.twitter.com/rL0VuuyFDP — Morgan Vanderwall (@mvandy) July 24, 2022 Courtesy: @mvandy

The investigation also caused significant traffic delays for cars going in and out of the airport.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Travelers at the airport went on social media to share just how backed up the delays were.

One woman said that after she was evacuated from the check in area of one of the terminals. She stood outside for 45 minutes.

After about an hour police reopened all terminals and allowed cars to continue to travel normally.