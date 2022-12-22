‘Suspicious Unattended Bag' Investigation Slows Holiday Traffic at LAX

Holiday traffic at LAX was slowed Thursday when an unattended bag was left at a terminal, leading to a police investigation.

The bag was found on the lower level near Terminal 6. Traffic was being routed around the area during the investigation.

Airport police are investigating a suspicious unattended bag at the lower level near Terminal 6. Traffic will be routed around the area for the investigation. Please avoid the lower level if possible and use departures/upper level. @LAAirportPD — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2022

The location was on the arrivals level, where many drivers were picking up visitors for the holidays.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Traffic on the lower/arrivals level is extremely heavy due to the police investigation," the airport tweeted. "Please use the upper level."

Less than an hour later, the scene was cleared. Details about the contents of the bag were not immediately available.

LAX is expecting 200,000 passengers to pass through each day during the holiday travel season from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. The five peak travel days are expected to be Dec. 16, 18, 19, 23 and Jan. 2, according to airport officials. The heaviest projected travel volume was projected to occur on Dec. 18, with more than 214,500 passengers expected.

Traffic was also expected to increase, with 89,000 vehicles projected to pass through each day from Dec. 19 to 21. That would be an increase of 12% compared to the daily average.