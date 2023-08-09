1 killed when SUV strikes people in service area at Mission Hills auto dealership

One person has died after a SUV struck several people Wednesday morning in the service area at a Mission Hills auto dealership.

A woman was briefly trapped under the SUV after it entered the Toyota dealership's enclosed service area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Another victim suffered a head injury. Two other people had minor injuries.

The collision was reported around 9 a.m. at the dealership in the 11000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard. A SUV driven by a customer entered the enclosed service area and struck two customers and two people working at the dealership before coming to a stop in a customer reception area.

Witnesses said a customer who was in or near the service area driveway was briefly trapped under the SUV. She was rescued by witnesses, one of whom was an off-duty nurse who performed CPR on the victim.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The woman was transported to the hospitalized in grave condition. Authorities said later Wednesday morning that the customer died.

Yellow police tape was placed in front of the Toyota dealership's service area. Video showed shattered glass on the ground inside one of the service areas.

Details about what led to the collision and the victims' ages were not immediately available. The woman behind the wheel of the SUV did not appear to be injured and was speaking with officers outside the dealership. Police said it's possible the driver accelerated instead of applying the brakes as she entered the service area.