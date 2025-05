A driver crashed through the front of a home in San Marino Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bellwood Road.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Newschopper4 was over the crash just before 11 p.m. as crews pried the vehicle from the house.

No injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The vehicle's driver was cooperating with the investigation and was not detained, according to police.