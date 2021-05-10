SUV Driver Plows Into Home in South LA

Authorities are searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into a home and then ran away from the scene.

The crash happened Sunday just before midnight in the 300 block of West Manchester Avenue in the Florence area of South LA. According to authorities, the residents of the house were abruptly awakened when the vehicle slammed into the front of the house.

Emergency crews that arrived at the scene found a white van in the middle of the house, in what appeared to be a bedroom.

Although no one was injured inside the house, the police do not know if the driver was injured.

Firefighters requested building and safety inspectors on site to assess the integrity of the home.