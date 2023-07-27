Reseda

SWAT, explosives experts respond to Reseda neighborhood

A federal search warrant was served Thursday at a home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A federal warrant was served Thursday July 27, 2023 in Reseda.
NBCLA

A federal search warrant was served Thursday in Reseda, where explosives experts were sent to a neighborhood during an hours-long operation.

Details about the warrant were not immediately available. The FBI said it was served in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Authorities descended early Thursday on the residential area near White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street. Possible 'explosive-making material' and firearms were discovered during the search, authorities said.

Neighbors said they saw at least two people come out of the home during the operation. Details about whether anyone was arrested were not immediately available.

The area was closed to traffic.

This article tagged under:

Reseda
