Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Locked Down, No Evidence of ‘Credible Threats'

Saugus High School in Santa Clarita was locked down Friday as deputies investigated an assault with a deadly weapon report that authorities said might be a swatting call.

Deputies searching the campus found no victims. Details about the report were not immediately available.

"Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station received a call for service reporting four students with possible gun shoots wounds at Saugus High School," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. "Deputies immediately responded and conducted a search of the area and found no evidence a crime, nor any credible threats. Multiple cites around the county appear to be receiving similar calls, believed to be the result of swatting calls."

The hoax calls are meant to draw a law enforcement response to a school, home, business or other location.

In a statement on its web site, the school said it is on lockdown during a law enforcement sweep regarding a "security concern."

"The situation appears calm and we will provide more information as soon as possible," according to the statement.

In November 2019, two students, ages 14 and 15, were killed when a classmate opened fire at the high school. Three other students were injured.