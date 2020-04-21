Sweet Tooth? Here’s a Simple DIY No-Churn Ice Cream Recipe

Warm weather is on the way for Southern California, and everyone is staying safe at home. So what better time to learn how to make your own homemade ice cream with ingredients that most people already have at home.
This simple recipe was created by Dr. Maya Warren, an ice cream scientist with a passion for ice cream. Dr. Maya has worked for Cold Stone Creamery and Haagen Dazs creating unique recipes and flavors. She says she loves teaching kids of all ages how to make this sweet frozen treat. As if that isn't cool enough, she was also the winner of “The Amazing Race” season 25.
For this recipe, I recruited by daughter Channing to help because at 7-years-old, she is also very passionate about ice cream. Her favorite flavor at the moment is mint chocolate chip. Dr. Maya walked us through step-by-step as we whipped, and folded our ice cream without the help of an ice cream maker.
Dr. Maya says the great thing about this recipe is that it’s easy to experiment with your own favorite flavors. Feeling like a banana cinnamon ice cream? Or bacon and chocolate? Give it a try and see how it tastes.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Watch this video as she walks us through each step and you’ll see how simple it is.
Ingredients for No-Churn Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream:
- 2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream (1 pint)
- 1.25 cups of sweetened condensed milk (almost 1 can)
- 1/4 cup of evaporated milk
- 1/8 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp mint or peppermint extract (whichever you prefer)
- 1 cup of semi-sweet mini chocolate chips or shavings
- 4-5 drops of green food coloring (optional)
Directions for making No-Churn Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream:
- Time: 15 min with 4-5 hrs freezing time
- In large mixing bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk
- Gently mix
- Combine vanilla extract, mint or peppermint extract, and green food coloring to mixture
- Mix until homogeneous and set aside
- In smaller mixing bowl, pour 2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream
- Mix using mixer/hand mixer until whipped cream is formed
- Start with mixing paddles in liquid cream, turn on lowest setting to prevent
- splashing and gradually increase until whipped cream forms with stiff peaks (3-5
- minutes)
- Be careful not to over churn the cream as butter can form
- Using spatula, scoop whipped cream into sweetened condensed milk mixture and gently fold
- cream into condensed milk mixture. Repeat this until all of cream is folded into sweetened
- condensed milk mixture
- Pour chocolate chips/shavings into mixture and gently fold
- Pour finished mixture into container for freezing and place lid or parchment paper/plastic wrap
- to cover
- If using parchment paper or plastic wrap, gently press down until it touches the ice cream mixture
- Cover and freeze for 4 to 5 hours then serve and enjoy!