Sweet Tooth? Here’s a Simple DIY No-Churn Ice Cream Recipe

Warm weather is on the way for Southern California, and everyone is staying safe at home. So what better time to learn how to make your own homemade ice cream with ingredients that most people already have at home.



This simple recipe was created by Dr. Maya Warren, an ice cream scientist with a passion for ice cream. Dr. Maya has worked for Cold Stone Creamery and Haagen Dazs creating unique recipes and flavors. She says she loves teaching kids of all ages how to make this sweet frozen treat. As if that isn't cool enough, she was also the winner of “The Amazing Race” season 25.



For this recipe, I recruited by daughter Channing to help because at 7-years-old, she is also very passionate about ice cream. Her favorite flavor at the moment is mint chocolate chip. Dr. Maya walked us through step-by-step as we whipped, and folded our ice cream without the help of an ice cream maker.



Dr. Maya says the great thing about this recipe is that it’s easy to experiment with your own favorite flavors. Feeling like a banana cinnamon ice cream? Or bacon and chocolate? Give it a try and see how it tastes.



Watch this video as she walks us through each step and you’ll see how simple it is.



Ingredients for No-Churn Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream:

2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream (1 pint)

1.25 cups of sweetened condensed milk (almost 1 can)

1/4 cup of evaporated milk

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp mint or peppermint extract (whichever you prefer)

1 cup of semi-sweet mini chocolate chips or shavings

4-5 drops of green food coloring (optional)

Directions for making No-Churn Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream:

Time: 15 min with 4-5 hrs freezing time

In large mixing bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk

Gently mix

Combine vanilla extract, mint or peppermint extract, and green food coloring to mixture

Mix until homogeneous and set aside

In smaller mixing bowl, pour 2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream

Mix using mixer/hand mixer until whipped cream is formed

Start with mixing paddles in liquid cream, turn on lowest setting to prevent

splashing and gradually increase until whipped cream forms with stiff peaks (3-5

minutes)

Be careful not to over churn the cream as butter can form