Carson

Carson bakery trashed by a homeless woman

Sweet Valentine Bakery was forced to pick up the pieces after the woman left a trail of damage.

By Sahana Patel

Sweet Valentine Bakery

A bake shop in Carson was vandalized by a homeless woman Thursday night, the owner said.

The transient woman broke into Sweet Valentine Bakery, flipped over furniture, ransacked decor and ruined baked goods, according to the owner. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After he found her inside the shop Friday morning, she was arrested shortly after by deputies. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Although the shop lost all of its inventory, the baking equipment was intact and fully functioning. But workers had to clean up and start baking from scratch Friday morning.

Despite the store opening later than usual, community members gathered and sold out the shop. 

Sweet Valentine Bakery will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.. 

Monrovia 1 hour ago

Beary big surprise: Monrovia couple finds 300-pound bear in crawl space

food Oct 3

This Bay Area baker traded in rockets for recipes and is now making pastries that are out of this world

This article tagged under:

Carson
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us