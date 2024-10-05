A bake shop in Carson was vandalized by a homeless woman Thursday night, the owner said.

The transient woman broke into Sweet Valentine Bakery, flipped over furniture, ransacked decor and ruined baked goods, according to the owner.

After he found her inside the shop Friday morning, she was arrested shortly after by deputies.

Although the shop lost all of its inventory, the baking equipment was intact and fully functioning. But workers had to clean up and start baking from scratch Friday morning.

Despite the store opening later than usual, community members gathered and sold out the shop.

Sweet Valentine Bakery will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m..