Sword-Wielding Man Killed by Police in North Hollywood

Authorities Thursday released the name of a neighbor dispute suspect, allegedly armed with a sword, who was killed by police in North Hollywood.

Officers were sent to the 6400 block of Elmer Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a neighbor dispute, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived and made contact with 50-year-old Rommel Mendoza, who had returned to his home on Elmer Avenue, and as officers approached the back of his home, "he became verbally aggressive and was screaming at the officers from inside the home," police said.

Mendoza then exited his home with a wide-bladed sword, and "ordered the officers to shoot him and then aggressively moved towards the officers," according to police.

Police called for backup units and took cover behind some vehicles while Mendoza allegedly followed them with his sword. Officers ordered Mendoza to drop the sword, but he refused and walked back to his residence, police said.

When additional units arrived at the scene, officers came up with a tactical plan involving less-than-lethal weapons, communications officers and assistance from an air unit.

Mendoza exited his home again about 12:15 p.m., still armed with a sword, and refused to surrender, according to police.

Police say he advanced toward officers, and an officer shot him. Also deployed was a non-lethal weapon that launches foam batons.

Mendoza fell to the ground and was taken into custody. Paramedics rendered aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

The sword was recovered at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting.