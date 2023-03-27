Sylmar Man Sentenced to Prison in Connection to Arson at Hollywood Pizzerias

A Sylmar man was sentenced Monday to 12 months in prison for setting Hollywood's Pizzeria Mozza and Mozza2Go on fire during the civil disturbances that roiled the city three years ago.

Mario E. Alvarado, 45, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of arson of a commercial building, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As protests against police brutality were underway on May 30, 2020, Alvarado walked into the commercial building at the corner of Melrose and Highland avenues that housed Pizzeria Mozza and its related takeout business, Mozza2Go, poured a flammable liquid on the restaurant floor and set it on fire.

At the time of the fire, the restaurant and shop co-owned by acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton were closed due to a curfew order.

Arson investigators determined that the fire caused $500,000 in structural damage, with an additional $50,000 in fire damage to restaurant merchandise and property, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

A restitution hearing for Alvarado will be scheduled at a later date in Los Angeles federal court, prosecutors said.

A month after the Mozza fire, the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement seeking information leading to the arrest of several arsonists suspected of starting fires across Los Angeles during civil disturbances that followed the killing of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, which set off nationwide protests.

Alvarado was identified by a member of the public as one of the arsonists, according to court documents.