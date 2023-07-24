Some tenants vacate Sylmar makeshift RV park following judge's order

Several people and rows of RVs remained on a Sylmar property Monday after they were ordered by a judge to pack up and leave in a neighborhood battle that has been brewing for years.

Most tenants left the property north of Los Angeles by Sunday evening after a deadline to vacate the makeshift RV park with about 20 vehicles packed side-by-side at Hubbard and Lucas streets. Workers with the city's housing department were at the site Sunday to offer relocation assistance.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the property be vacated, calling it unsafe. Homeowners in the neighborhood said sewage runoff, odors and other health hazards have tormented them for years.

"It is bittersweet," said homeowner Hector Rivera. "The bad part is the people have to move, and some of them may not have places to go. That's the sad part."

It was not immediately clear how many people remained on the property, which sits on the border of the cities of Los Angeles and San Fernando.

NBCLA attempted to speak with the homeowner on the property, but she declined to comment. Court documents show that Cruz Florian Godoy is the homeowner and does not have permits for the RVs. Tenants told NBC4 that Godoy has been charging them rent and in tough times waiving the cost all together.

Godoy is facing two misdemeanor charges for the violation.