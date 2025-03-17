T-Mobile store floods, collapses after fire hydrant crash in North Hills

The roof of a T-Mobile store collapsed following a fire hydrant crash that sent water gushing into the air and onto the building Sunday.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. near a strip mall in the 15300 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills.

A vehicle damaged the hydrant, which released a powerful stream of water onto the roof of the one-story commercial building.

The large amount of water was enough to compromise the structural integrity and make the roof cave in, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation, and a portion of the street was closed.

Multiple agencies were on the scene to assist with the damage.