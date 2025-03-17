North Hills

T-Mobile store floods, collapses after fire hydrant crash in North Hills

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The roof of a T-Mobile store collapsed following a fire hydrant crash that sent water gushing into the air and onto the building Sunday.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. near a strip mall in the 15300 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A vehicle damaged the hydrant, which released a powerful stream of water onto the roof of the one-story commercial building.

The large amount of water was enough to compromise the structural integrity and make the roof cave in, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation, and a portion of the street was closed.

Multiple agencies were on the scene to assist with the damage.

This article tagged under:

North Hills
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us