T-Mobile Store Robbed in Orange; Police Seek Suspects

Orange police are looking for three men that stole thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store.

By City News Service

Three males stole several thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Orange Monday.

The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene following the robbery, though the exact value of the items they stole was not immediately known.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call Orange police at 714-744-7444.

