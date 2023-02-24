Taking Part CicLAvia? Check Out These Cool Spots Along the Way

CicLAvia is taking over a stretch of the San Fernando Valley this weekend, meaning cyclists will have plenty to explore along the way.

The event allows people to enjoy the beauty Los Angeles has to offer without the worry of cars zooming past. It also opens the door for them to pop into some cool – and at times delicious – shops and businesses along the way while networking and making new friends.

This time around, CicLAvia will take place over a five-mile stretch along Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley. It starts at Sherman Way and Lindley Avenue and goes all the way to Sherman Way and Shoup Avenue.

We are excited to see you all at CicLAvia—The Valley in 9 days!



Event info here: https://t.co/lsi32Ho1dE pic.twitter.com/u8DZP9uVoI — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) February 17, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The free event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

People can bike, walk, jog, run, skate, rollerblade or use whatever mode of transportation they want (as long as it’s not a vehicle), giving them the freedom and convenience to explore new places. Here are just some of the options to check out:

Miss Donuts

Located at 18231 Sherman Way, Miss Donuts is conveniently placed near the start of the route. Pop in to fuel up with some coffee, try a savory tamale or enjoy a litany of sweet treats including doughnuts smoothies and more.

Cavaretta’s Italian Deli

Cavaretta’s Italian Deli is a great option for those looking to grab some lunch. They sell hot and cold sandwiches, salads and their famous cannolis. Located at 22045 Sherman Way, Cavaretta’s has been around since 1959 and also serves as a grocery store.

Panaderia Y Restaurante Mi Tierra

Not feeling donuts, tamales or sandwiches? No worries: Panaderia Y Restaurante Mi Tierra has pupusas and many other typical Salvadoran plates. Keep in mind this is a small restaurant with limited seating outside. They are located at 7455 Reseda Blvd.

La Michoacana Mexican Ice Cream

Located at 18523 Sherman Way, La Michoacana Mexican Ice Cream offers a litany of Latino snacks and flavors. Choose from a variety of ice cream options like arroz con leche, mamey or mango and chamoy. On the savory side, options include esquite, Hot Cheetos with cheese and nachos. There are also natural selections like the “sandia loca:” a watermelon half stuffed with a cadre of other fruits – including mango, strawberry and cucumber – and doused with a generous amount of chamoy.

Valley Relics Museum

The Valley Relics Museum is all about preserving the history of the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas so guests can learn about its origin. The museum displays items such as rare documents, photographs, bikes, cars and much more. It’s open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 7900 Balboa Blvd.

Great Wall of Los Angeles

The Great Wall of Los Angeles is a mural that will delight art and history fans alike. The mural was created as a team from 1974 to 1984 to show how California culture came to life. It tells the story of the state from prehistoric times to the 1960s. Stretching half a mile long, the Great Wall of Los Angeles is one of the largest murals in the world, according to the National Park Service.

Orange Line Busway

Want to explore the San Fernando Valley some more or go to another city? Load that TAP Card and hop onto the Orange Line bus in Sherman Way and Canoga Avenue or use the bike path to continue on foot.

The bus route goes from North Hollywood to Chatsworth. The Orange Line gives commuters easy access to Pierce College, The Japanese Garden, Lake Balboa Boat Rentals, Los Angeles Valley College and much more. To make it even better, when the Orange Line reaches North Hollywood, commuters can continue their exploration with the Metro B Line’s subway, using the line to go to Universal City, Hollywood or Union Station in Downtown LA.

CicLAvia offers the opportunity to explore new places. So whether people want to grab a bite, explore art or learn about local history, they’re sure to find something they’ll enjoy.